STAR’S A WINNER: A digital first at awards

October 27th, 2022 9:51 AM

By Southern Star Team

Seán Mahon (centre), managing director of The Southern Star, receiving the Best Use of Digital award the Local Ireland National Lottery newspaper awards Mullingar. The award was presented by Andrew Algeo, chief executive of National Lottery, left, and Declan McGuire, president, Local Ireland

Seán Mahon (above centre), managing director of The Southern Star, receiving the Best Use of Digital award which The Southern Star won for its The Big Story podcast series of online articles and videos at the Local Ireland National Lottery newspaper awards last Friday in Mullingar.

The award was presented by Andrew Algeo, chief executive of sponsors National Lottery, left, and Declan McGuire, president, Local Ireland, the regional newspapers association.

The Southern Star was also shortlisted for its Olympics podcast and for two client advertising campaigns, Skibbereen & Bantry Tyre Centre and Kerrs Bookshop in Clonakilty. 

Check out all six award-winning episodes of The Big Story by clicking here. 

