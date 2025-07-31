Woman on card theft rap

A HUNGARIAN woman who found a bank card on a street in Bandon used it to buy groceries at various supermarkets in the town, a court heard last week.

Mimi Kiss (42) of apt 4, 85 North Main Street, Bandon pleaded guilty at Bandon District Court to five separate theft charges.

Sgt Eimear O’Connell told the court that on May 4th a man reported to Bandon Garda Station that he lost his bank card and that a number of transactions took place in SuperValu and Aldi without his permission.

‘Gardaí examined CCTV footage from SuperValu in the Riverview Shopping Centre and the accused was identified using the man’s bank card to make purchases,’ said Sgt O’Connell. ‘She was later arrested and made admissions to using the bank card. She was co-operative and has no previous convictions.’

The total cost of groceries came to €139.62 with four purchases in SuperValu and one in Aldi.

Defence solicitor Myra Dinneen said her client has been living in Bandon for seven years and works part-time in a local factory. ‘She did find the bank card and had intended to leave it with Customer Care but didn’t. She’s really sorry about this and accepts it was a big mistake,’ said Ms Dinneen.

‘She has never been before the court before and is embarrassed and anxious and won’t be before the court again as this has caused her a lot of stress.’

Ms Dinneen said her client brought €150 into court to compensate the injured party.

Judge Joanne Carroll directed her to carry out 20 hours of community service and donate €150 to the court’s poor box. She said she would apply the Probation Act on one of the charges of theft and struck out the other charges, adjourning the case to November 17th.