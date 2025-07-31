Guilty plea on cocaine charges

A DUNMANWAY man who was selling cocaine was acting at the behest of a family well-known to the court, his solicitor said last week.

Adrian Dineen (35) with an address at Sunnyside, Kilbarry, Dunmanway pleaded guilty at Bandon District Court to the possession of cocaine and the possession of cocaine for the purpose of sale or supply.

Sgt Eimear O’Connell told the court that on February 13th 2024 Gda Eoghan Hodnett was on mobile patrol in Bandon when he came across the accused acting suspiciously on Castle Road.

‘He carried out a search of him and a quantity of white substance was found on him.’

In a further search at the station gardaí also found deal bags in his coat and there was evidence of drug dealing activity on his phone.

The court heard that he has 29 previous convictions including two for the possession of cocaine.

Defence solicitor Éamonn Fleming said his client has completely cleaned up his act since then and is off drugs for over a year and a half.

‘He was acting on the behest of a family well known to this court for drug dealing He was fully co-operative with gardaí and has seen the light. He has managed to transform himself,’ said Mr Fleming.

He said Mr Dineen is currently working as a factory operative, no longer drives and cycles to and from work ‘rain or shine.’

‘He is also an active father to his two children and regularly pays maintenance for their upkeep.’

Mr Dineen told Judge Carroll that his workplace carries out random drug tests for its employees also.

Judge Carroll directed the preparation of a probation report and also asked the probation services to carry out a random drug test on the accused.

She remanded Mr Dineen on continuing bail to appear in court again on November 7th.