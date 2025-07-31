News

Coast Guard and local Gardaí assist in the recovery of a body from a fishing trawler in Castletownbere

July 31st, 2025 10:32 AM

By Ryan O'Sullivan

Coast Guard and local Gardaí assist in the recovery of a body from a fishing trawler in Castletownbere Image
A body of a fisherman was recovered from a French-fishing trawler and brought to Cork University Hospital where a post mortem will take place. Photo: Grant Couzens.

Share this article

Castletownbere Coast Guard and local Gardaí assisted in the recovery of a body from a fishing trawler yesterday morning.

Valentia Coast Guard was notified at 4am the previous day that a fisherman, who was in his 50s, had died on board the French-registered fishing trawler, Landora.

The vessel, which was located off the south west coast, travelled into Castletownbere, arriving there at 8am on July 30th .

A Garda spokesperson confirmed that a local coroner was informed. The body of the deceased was transferred to Cork University Hospital yesterday, where a post-mortem examination was due to take place.

Meanwhile, another call-out was made at 9.40pm on Wednesday night seeking assistance for a fisherman on board the Kalicoba, who was complaining of chest pains.

The vessel arrived into Union Hall at 5.39am this morning, and the casualty was taken to hospital by ambulance.

*****

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support trusted, local journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended