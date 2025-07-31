Coast Guard and local Gardaí assist in the recovery of a body from a fishing trawler in Castletownbere

Castletownbere Coast Guard and local Gardaí assisted in the recovery of a body from a fishing trawler yesterday morning.

Valentia Coast Guard was notified at 4am the previous day that a fisherman, who was in his 50s, had died on board the French-registered fishing trawler, Landora.

The vessel, which was located off the south west coast, travelled into Castletownbere, arriving there at 8am on July 30th .

A Garda spokesperson confirmed that a local coroner was informed. The body of the deceased was transferred to Cork University Hospital yesterday, where a post-mortem examination was due to take place.

Meanwhile, another call-out was made at 9.40pm on Wednesday night seeking assistance for a fisherman on board the Kalicoba, who was complaining of chest pains.

The vessel arrived into Union Hall at 5.39am this morning, and the casualty was taken to hospital by ambulance.