Ex who put woman ‘through hell’ breached barring order

A WOMAN who received three text messages from her ex-partner despite having a barring order in place told a court that while the messages were not threatening it was still causing her anxiety as he had ‘total control’ over her when they were in a relationship.

Her ex-partner, who cannot be named, pleaded guilty at a West Cork district court to three breaches of a court-imposed barring order.

Sgt Tom Mulcahy told Judge Joanne Carroll that the injured party made a complaint to gardaí on June 18th last that she had received text messages from her ex-partner. She had a barring order in place against him since December 2024 and they had previously been in a relationship together for 20 years.

‘She first received a text message on April 19th last, then received a message on Facebook messenger on April 26th and a final message on WhatsApp on June 15th last,’ said Sgt Mulcahy. She was put in fear of receiving these messages. While she said the messages weren’t threatening it was still causing her anxiety.’

Sgt Mulcahy said the injured party felt that her ex-partner was messaging her and wanted to get back with her. He added: ‘She believed that it was the beginning of something more harmful happening to her.’

The injured party told Judge Carroll that she was in fear when she received the messages from her ex-partner.

‘I went through absolute hell. He had total control over me and I even had to ask him permission if I wanted to meet a friend for coffee. I just need peace and I’ve gone to counselling too over this,’ she said.

She said the third text also got her extremely worried as he had texted that he didn’t know what he would do if he didn’t have her in his life.

The court heard that the accused has 10 previous convictions including two for obstructing a peace officer. His solicitor said his client accepts that he should not have made any communication and said his actions were ‘misguided’.

‘He understands now that a barring order means no communication by any means.’

Judge Carroll said there is ‘no ambiguity’ here about communicating with the injured party while a barring order is in place.

She sentenced him to four months in prison but suspended the sentence for 18 months. ‘If there are any further breaches of this barring order you will be going to prison,’ said Judge Carroll.