HOUSE OF THE WEEK 5 Lobster Cottages, World’s End

Charming home with Kinsale harbour views

This is a cottage where charm lingers in every corner and the harbour feels literally close enough to touch.

The semi-detached residence enjoys a breathtaking outlook across the harbour with Castlepark marina and the historic headland of James Fort framed in the foreground.

To the west the serene waters of the Bandon River spill into the harbour beneath the gentle presence of Archdeacon Duggan Bridge.

The ever-changing waterscape sees boats, tide and light dance in quiet harmony and No 5 is the closest to town of just five homes on this site.

Built in the 1990s the 1,150sqft house carries a traditional style while offering the ease and comfort of modern living.

To the side, a sun-drenched, sheltered patio provides a peaceful place to unwind, while enjoying panoramic views that are nothing short of captivating.

The town centre is a short, level stroll along the harbour wall. From here, it’s a leisurely walk to Kinsale beach across the bridge, or for the more adventurous, a short paddle across to Castlepark and the welcoming buzz of the Dock Bar.

Guide price is €500,000 and viewing is through Henry O’Leary Auctioneers & Estate Agents.