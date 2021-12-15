Stage set for refurbishment of Briery Gap

A NEW chapter for the Briery Gap Theatre and Macroom Library will begin with its refurbishment starting this month, over five years since a fire caused extensive damage to the building.

Cork County Council confirmed that internal works will commence this month, with the main works set to begin in early January. Cumnor Construction has been awarded the contract for the works, which are expected to take 18 months and are due to be completed by June 2023.

The refurbishment works will see a new steel, concrete and timber framed structure inserted into the existing masonry shell, while the main auditorium of the theatre will have its capacity increased to 217 people.

It will occupy the central space of the building and there will also be increased backstage support facilities and a bar/foyer will be located at the upper front of the house.

The building will be fully accessible with the library located at the ground floor and rear ground floor levels.

Cork North West Fianna Fáil TD Aindrias Moynihan said the redevelopment of the Briery Gap Theatre will ‘enhance the heart of the town and also the wider hinterland of Macroom.’

‘There’s been a great deal of background work in bringing it to this stage.

‘Great credit is due to the board who persevered,’ said Deputy Moynihan.

‘I’m really looking forward to the reopening and the opportunity for arts and creativity locally and it will be a very positive addition to Macroom when it’s completed.’