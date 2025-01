Gardaí are investigating an incident in which a person was stabbed during an altercation in Glengarriff.

Gardaí confirmed that they attended the scene of an incident in Glengarriff, in the early hours of this morning, Sunday, January 19th.

The garda press office confirmed that a male, aged in his late 20s, who sustained non-life threatening injuries, was taken to Cork University Hospital.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.