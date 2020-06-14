Springboard is shortlisted

CORK PR firm Springboard PR & Marketing, along with Cork City Council and the Inter-Departmental Marine Coordination Group (MCG), have been shortlisted for a prestigious national PR award for SeaFest 2019.

The annual Excellence in PR Awards, jointly run by Public Relations Consultants Association (PRCA) and Public Relations Institute of Ireland (PRII), recognise excellence in public relations in Ireland.

Springboard PR & Marketing was shortlisted for its work with Cork City Council and the MCG to promote SeaFest in 2019.

More than 90,000 visitors attended Ireland’s largest free family-friendly maritime festival last year at the Port of Cork.

Springboard PR & Marketing managing director Susie Horgan, a regular visitor to West Cork, said: ‘SeaFest was a fantastic campaign to work on with Cork City Council and the MCG. SeaFest 2020 wasn’t able to happen this year, but we look forward to seeing it back in Cork again in 2021.’