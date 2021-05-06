News

Spike in children’s stomach bug is linked to sookie calves

May 6th, 2021 5:10 PM

By Southern Star Team

A calf with scour can pass the parasite on to youngsters - hand hygiene is vital.

A CORK doctor has issued a warning after she has seen a spike in a severe stomach bug in children, linked to young calves.

Dr Niamh Lynch, a paediatrician  in the Bon Secours recently posted the warning on social media that she had seen a spike in kids with cryptospridium.

This infection is an intestinal illness, caused by a parasite of the same name which is is found in food or water tainted with stool (faeces) from infected people or animals.

‘It causes a thing called scour in calves. It can be passed from calf to child. I have seen a few little patients already this year with crypto,’ she said.

The doctor advised  that anyone with access to ‘sookie calves needs to have hand sanitiser ready to go because kids cannot keep their hands away.’ And that’s not enough either, as she advises a good wash with warm, soapy water back at the house to avoid infection.

