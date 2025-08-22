Impressive Newcestown flex their muscles in Carbery

Newcestown 4-19

St Colum’s 0-10

TWO goals in the opening five minutes provided the platform for Newcestown’s comprehensive victory over out-gunned St Colum’s in RCM Tarmacadam junior A hurling championship in Dunmanway on Sunday evening.

Newcestown had drawn with Randals in round one while Colum’s had looked highly impressive when beating St James. As a result, a tough contest was expected but, unfortunately for the few neutral supporters, it never happened.

Building on the two early goals, Newcestown, with the breeze, built up a lead of 13 points by the break. There was no let-up in the second half and two further goals had the lead up to 16 at the three-quarter stage. Game over.

‘The two early goals settled us. To be fair, we didn’t start too well in our first game against Randals but after watching the seniors (on Saturday night), we came in with the right attitude today,’ said Newcestown manager Declan O’Donovan.

‘We played direct hurling, got some good scores, especially from frees and that makes a difference to a second team.’

Even though it was Colum’s who opened the scoring with a Shane Murnane free, it was Newcestown who quickly grabbed control when a long ball from the experienced Tadhg Twomey was finished to the net by strong full forward Fionn Keane.

Andrew Shorten followed with a point and when Darragh McSweeney was fouled in the square in the fifth minute, Eoin Kelly smashed the penalty to the net. Kelly was to play a major role, especially with his superb long-range free-taking, while Oisín O’Sullivan proved lethal from closer-in frees.

Points from O’Sullivan, Keane and Kelly (free) in response to a single effort from the lively Tony Harrington, had Newcestown 2-5 to 0-2 in front at the end of the first quarter.

St Colum’s proved more competitive in the second quarter, registering three points from Murnane, while Shorten, O’Sullivan (three frees) and Padraig Collins pointed for Newcestown. In the 30th minute, Fionn Keane struck another big blow to Colum’s hopes when he doubled on a high ball from Kelly to billow the net. It was 3-9 to 0-5 at half time and a mountain for Colum’s to climb in the second half.

The third quarter produced more top-class hurling from the winners as Kelly (free), Darragh McSweeney and Canty added to their total, while Colum’s were confined to a single score from Murnane. Colums’ chances were buried even deeper when their star centre back Ben Murphy was shown red in the 45th minute for an off-the-ball incident.

The last quarter gave us the kind of contest we wanted from the start as Colum’s began to find some form. They managed four points from Conor Doody, Michael Daly and Murnane (two frees), but found the Newcestown defence impossible to penetrate for a badly needed goal.

The cherry for the top of the Newcestown cake arrived in the 56th minute when Andrew Shorten lashed home their fourth goal to practically ensure a place in the knockout stages. A draw will do Newcestown in their final game against St James, while St Colum’s will have to beat Randal Óg, both games on Friday, September 6th.

OUR STAR: Our choice is Newcestown forward Oisín O’Sullivan whose contribution of eight points, general play and unerring free-taking were crucial to his side’s victory.

Scorers - Newcestown: Oisín O’Sullivan 0-8 (6f); Fionn Keane 2-1; Eoin Kelly (1-0 pen, 2f), Andrew Shorten 1-2 each; Padraig Collins 0-3; Humphrey Canty 0-2; Darragh McSweeney 0-1. St Colum’s: Shane Murnane 0-7 (5f); Michael Daly, Conor Doody, Tony Harrington 0-1 each.

Newcestown: Ronan McSweeney; Niall Murray, Christopher White, James Burrows; Flor Kenneally, Mark Courtney, Paul Kelly; Humphrey Canty, Tadhg Twomey; Eoin Kelly, Andrew Shorten, Padraig Collins; Darragh McSweeney, Fionn Keane, Oisín O’Sullivan. Subs: Eoin Calnan for T Twomey (38), Gerard Murphy for P Kelly (38), Timothy O’Sullivan for F Kenneally (41), Brian Collins for H Canty (50), Dan Flanagan for D McSweeney (50).

St Colum’s: Seán O’Shea; Pat Daly, Damien Cronin, Anthony O’Sullivan; Gearóid Cronin, Ben Murphy, John Bryden O’Connell; Tony Harrington, Liam Hourihan; Shane Murnane, Robert Cronin, Tadhg Cronin; Michael Daly, Dan Andrews, Conor Doody. Subs: Kian Kelleher for T Harrington (38), JD O’Sullivan for D Andrews (41).

Referee: Michael O’Mahony (Kilbrittain).