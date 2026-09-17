Gabriels Rangers secure their intermediate A status but results elsewhere end their knockout hopes

Gabriel Rangers 2-12

St Finbarr’s 0-10

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

GABRIEL Rangers secured their McCarthy Insurance Group Cork Intermediate A FC status with victory over St Finbarr’s, but missed out on progression to the knockout stages.

The Carbery club’s merited win at Ballinacarriga on Saturday was overshadowed by events elsewhere.

That’s because Dromtarriffe’s shock 4-12 to 0-16 victory over previously undefeated Mitchelstown ended Gabriels’ aspirations of reaching the knockout phase.

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Results elsewhere also denied St Finbarr’s second string a chance of making the quarter-finals, but confirmed there would be no relegation play-off for the Togher side.

‘Our main aim today was a win,’ Gabriel Rangers manager Padraig Lynch said.

‘We deserve to be an intermediate club and that’s where we want to stay. Results haven’t gone our way in the championship so far, but I’m proud of this bunch of lads.

‘Unfortunately, Dromtarriffe versus Mitchelstown didn’t go our way. All the results have to swing your way sometimes but I’m very happy with the win here today.

‘I thought the lads really left it all out on the pitch.’

Rangers began brightly, despite light showers and slippery underfoot conditions.

Ger O’Callaghan and Keith O’Driscoll pushed Gabriels ahead courtesy of two early scores. Cian O’Sullivan replied, but the Ballydehob club continued to dominate with Christopher Moynihan and John Buttimer swapping points.

Liam Hegarty produced a fantastic save to deny David O’Kelly a goal but St Finbarr’s O’Sullivan equalised from the resulting 45.

Eddie Goggin and Paddy O’Driscoll restored Gabriel Rangers’ two-point advantage, 0-5 to 0-3, to conclude an entertaining first quarter.

Denis O’Brien’s two-pointer levelled matters for a second time, yet Rangers’ ability to win primary possession saw the Carbery club reassert control. Keith O’Driscoll and Eddie Goggin raised consecutive white flags prior to Christopher Moynihan striking a post.

Poor shooting kept the Barrs in contention, however, as Cathal Crowley made it 0-7 to 0-6.

Hegarty produced another fine save before Paddy O’Driscoll sent the West Cork men in two points ahead at the interval. Disappointingly, injury prevented O’Driscoll from returning after the break.

Ciarán Steele made it a one-point game immediately after the resumption, but Gabriels hit back with scores from Goggin and O’Driscoll to lead by three.

Eoin Keane reduced the deficit before Thomas O’Keefe made it a one-point game soon after.

Next, Sean Kelleher’s superbly converted two-point free allayed Gabriel Rangers’ fears to make it 0-12 to 0-9.

News of Dromtarriffe’s substantial lead filtered through and Eoin Keane’s free did little to lighten the mood on Gabriel Rangers’ sideline.

Leading 0-12 to 0-10, the Ballydehob-Schull club finished their campaign with a flourish, as Eoin O’Brien got on the end of a sweeping move and found St Finbarr’s net.

There was still time for Eddie Goggin to hit the bottom corner and seal the win.

OUR STAR: Corner-back Killian O'Sullivan didn't put a foot wrong all afternoon in Gabriel Rangers' victory.

Scorers

Gabriel Rangers: E Goggin 1-3; K O’Driscoll 0-3; E O’Brien 1-0; S Kelleher (2ptf), P O’Driscoll 0-2 each; G O’Callaghan, C Moynihan 0-1 each.

St Finbarr’s: C O’Sullivan (1 45), D O’Brien (2ptf), E Keane (1f) 0-2 each; J Buttimer, C Crowley, C Steele, T O’Keefe 0-1 each.

Gabriel Rangers: L Hegarty; L Hodnett, D O’Regan, K O’Sullivan; L Bowen, K O’Leary, D McSweeney; S Kelleher, C Moynihan; J O’Brien, G Coughlan, P O’Driscoll; K O’Driscoll, E Goggin, G O’Callaghan.

Subs: M Vearnacombe for P O’Driscoll (20, inj), L O’Brien for J O’Brien (45), R Roycroft for D McSweeney (48), E O’Brien for G O’Callaghan (53), M Cronin for K O’Brien (60).

St Finbarr’s: C Haines; J Kennefick, C Steele, E Hurley; T Howe, D O’Kelly, J K Long; C Crowley, A Lyne; A Buckley, C Buckley, D O’Brien; C O’Sullivan, I O’Callaghan, J Buttimer.

Subs: E Keane for A Buckley (ht), T O’Keefe for J K Long (42), A Murphy for C O’Sullivan (42), A McCarthy for T Howe (49), C Keane for J Buttimer (60).

Referee: J Kelleher (St John’s).