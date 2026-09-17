Passing of Ted O'Driscoll mourned

Tributes have been flowing in following the unexpected passing of Timothy (Ted) O’Driscoll earlier this week.

He was a well-known member of the GAA community in West Cork, having been a former player and club referee with Castlehaven. The GAA club payed tribute to the long-time club member after he passed away in his home in Carrigillihy, Union Hall.

“Deepest sympathy to mom Mary, daughter Emma, sisters Eileen, Joan, Cara, Ann & Kitty, brother Finbar, Emma's mother Aisling, extended family and friends on the passing of Ted,” the club posted. They added that the O’Driscoll family has a long association with Castlehaven, with Ted playing on the minor team that won the championship in 1982.

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Since his passing tributes have been flowing in, with mourners describing Ted as a “great family man”, and a “real character”. His propensity for storytelling and his wit were often mentioned, as was his ability to talk about anything from football to politics.

Mr O’Driscoll will repose in Shanahan's Funeral Home, Leap on Thursday, September 17 from 5pm to 7pm followed by prayers. His funeral cortège will arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Union Hall at 11am on Friday September 18 followed by Requiem Mass at noon.