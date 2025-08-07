Southern Star receives six Local Ireland Media award nominations

THE Southern Star has received a total of nine nominations for awards at the upcoming Local Ireland Media Awards, across a variety of categories and departments.
The hotly-contested accolades showcase excellence in journalism and the achievements of Ireland’s local news publishers and their staff.
The Southern Star's nominations
Best Supplement: Taking Over Paris
Political Coverage of the Year: The Southern Star's local and general election coverage
Best Headline: Mná-some
Best Use of Digital: Southern Star Olympics coverage
Best Innovation: Southern Star Use of QR codes
Best Innovation: Southern Star Email newsletters
This year’s awards will be sponsored for the eight consecutive year by the National Lottery.
More than 700 entries were made for this year’s awards, which introduced two new categories, for ‘Political Coverage of the Year’ and ‘Young Journalist of the Year’.
The awards are now in their 10th year and the headline sponsors the National Lottery is on board for the eighth time. This year’s awards have also received support from Coimisiún na Meán.
President of Local Ireland and managing director of the Southern Star, Seán Mahon, said: 'This year’s Local Ireland Media Awards have seen record entries again from talented journalists, digital and commercial local newspaper personnel across Ireland, which just goes to show how people in our industry view the prestige associated with winning a category.
'I don’t envy the judges who have a challenging job deciding on the winners due to the high quality of entries.
'I’d also like to thank the National Lottery for their continued support of the awards. Working together is a great fit because both the National Lottery and all our local newspaper members are passionate about supporting local communities.'
Winners of the awards will be announced at an event in the Mullingar Park Hotel on September 11.
Host for the evening will be RTÉ and Lyric FM presenter Marty Whelan.
