Southern Star receives six Local Ireland Media award nominations

THE Southern Star has received a total of nine nominations for awards at the upcoming Local Ireland Media Awards, across a variety of categories and departments.

The hotly-contested accolades showcase excellence in journalism and the achievements of Ireland’s local news publishers and their staff.

The Southern Star's nominations

Best Supplement: Taking Over Paris

Political Coverage of the Year: The Southern Star's local and general election coverage

Best Headline: Mná-some

Best Use of Digital: Southern Star Olympics coverage

Best Innovation: Southern Star Use of QR codes

Best Innovation: Southern Star Email newsletters

This year’s awards will be sponsored for the eight consecutive year by the National Lottery.

More than 700 entries were made for this year’s awards, which introduced two new categories, for ‘Political Coverage of the Year’ and ‘Young Journalist of the Year’.

The awards are now in their 10th year and the headline sponsors the National Lottery is on board for the eighth time. This year’s awards have also received support from Coimisiún na Meán.

President of Local Ireland and managing director of the Southern Star, Seán Mahon, said: 'This year’s Local Ireland Media Awards have seen record entries again from talented journalists, digital and commercial local newspaper personnel across Ireland, which just goes to show how people in our industry view the prestige associated with winning a category.

'I don’t envy the judges who have a challenging job deciding on the winners due to the high quality of entries.

'I’d also like to thank the National Lottery for their continued support of the awards. Working together is a great fit because both the National Lottery and all our local newspaper members are passionate about supporting local communities.'

Winners of the awards will be announced at an event in the Mullingar Park Hotel on September 11.

Host for the evening will be RTÉ and Lyric FM presenter Marty Whelan.

Full list of nominations:

Columnist of the Year

Aílín Quinlan The Echo Speeders, louts and litterbugs on our roads

Darren Hassett The Nationalist (Clonmel) I’m afraid to write this column

Fr Liam Power Waterford News and Star Church must reassess formation programmes

Paul Hopkins The Meath Chronicle Why we need to talk about growing older

Feature Journalist of the Year

Louise Doyle Donegal News Where is the pathway to care?

Owen Ryan Clare Champion A tragedy waiting to happen

Seamus Enright Anglo-Celt Tainted Kilnacrott heads in a new direction

Maria O’Rourke The Nationalist (Carlow) Living Over the Shop

Best Photograph

Gerry Shanahan Meath Chronicle Ben Hurl

John Kelly Clare Champion Storm Ashley

Ray Ryan Tuam Herald Raising the bar

Alex Coleman The Anglo-Celt A new adventure begins

Best Use of Photography

Connaught Telegraph Lawless and Keogh take Mayo Politics by storm

Mayo News Thirteenth Sea2Summit in Westport

Meath Chronicle Star Attraction

The Nationalist (Clonmel) Máirín Reaches New Heights

Young Journalist of the Year

Darragh Murphy Waterford News and Star Have you donated to the house of horrors?

Robert Kindregan Westmeath Examiner Bláthnaid Raleigh avoided Mullingar for years

Amy Campbell The Echo Anti-social acts on trains

Hannah Cahill Leinster Express Why are young people in Laois leaving?

Best Supplement

Where West Connacht Tribune/Clare Champion

Pride of the Déise Waterford News and Star

All Ireland Hurling Champions Clare Champion

Taking Over Paris Southern Star

Best News Series

The Echo Donal O’Keeffe Cork City Council ‘failing most vulnerable tenants’

Meath Chronicle. Gavan Becton and Ann Casey Tara Mines return to work.

Clare Champion Dan Danaher Country Girl Comes Home

Galway City Tribune. Denise McNamara Sitting in traffic for ‘four days a year’

Sports Journalist of the Year

Anthony Bravender Dundalk Democrat

Owen Ryan Clare Champion

Ryan Ferry Donegal News

Ian Cooney Roscommon Herald

Political Coverage of the Year

Limerick Leader

The Clare Champion

The Anglo-Celt

The Southern Star

Best Sustainability Journalist

Kate Ryan The Echo Food Sustainability in practice

Damien McCarney Anglo-Celt Farming sustainability

Dara Bradley Connacht Tribune Fish Farm Escape

Sally Harding Meath Chronicle Mornington Dunes

Best Local Advertisement

Meath Chronicle John Lynch Carpets

Munster Express Garden Morris Estate

Connacht Tribune Galway Bay Resort

Westmeath Independent Petstop Opening PAWTY

Best Advertising Campaign

Connacht Tribune The Lodge at Ashford Castle

The Anglo-Celt Farnham Estate

Roscommon Herald The Benefits of Hyperbaric Oxygenation

Westmeath Examiner Expert Mullingar – Step into Spring Savings

Best News Story

Owen Ryan The Clare Champion ‘Take those tablets and you will die’

Donal O’Regan Limerick Leader Driver ignored mother’s plea to hand himself in after killing man

Louise Doyle Donegal News Council spend €25,000 on ‘watching brief”

Darragh Murphy Waterford News and Star Have you donated to the house of horrors’?

Best Use of Digital

Southern Star Olympics coverage

Offaly Live Cherish the Moment

Limerick Leader Local elections coverage

Nenagh Guardian Anna Powell videos

Best Innovation

Southern Star Use of QR codes

Lives Remembered Meath Chronicle

Southern Star Email newsletters

Connaught Telegraph Business Supplements Series

Best Diversity Journalist

Navjyoti Dalal Westmeath Independent Home is Where the Hearth Is

Patrick Flaherty Tuam Herald Overcoming adversity to make it in the music world

Elizabeth Garner and Jim Hynes Connacht Tribune People power helps to keep Ukrainians in the community

Andrew Hamilton Clare Champion Is it safe to be gay in Clare?

National Lottery Community Journalist of the Year

Linda Spillane Miles for Mimi Munster Express

Sally Harding and Gavan Becton Meath Chronicle Monster Tractor Run

Siobhán Holliman Tuam Herald Milltown museum a leading light

Sharon Dolan D’Arcy Clare Champion Sensory garden in full bloom

Best Headline

Southern Star Mná-some

Laois Nationalist Stanley Knifed

Connacht Tribune Gaillimh Ogbú!

Tipperary Star Bullet of a shot

Best Front Page

Connaught Telegraph Lawless and Keogh take Mayo politics by storm

Meath Chronicle Death of a Statesman

Dundalk Democrat ‘Wee’ are the champions!

Connacht Tribune Bringing water to an island