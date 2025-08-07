Essential overnight restrictions are required at the Abbeystrewry Reservoir, Skibbereen to maintain daytime supply

UISCE Éireann wish to advise customers supplied by the Abbeystrewry Reservoir that essential overnight restrictions are necessary and will in place tonight from 10pm to 7am each day until Saturday August 9th to ensure water supply to industries, residences and commercial premises are in place during business hours.

The restrictions are necessary due to the increased summer demand on the present supply.

Catchment regions where restrictions will be in place include:

Lisheens

Baltimore

Sherkin Island

Ballydehob

Schull

Heir Island

Uisce Éireann are asking customers in the area to conserve water, where possible.

Simple water conservation actions can have a significant impact on driving down demand on the supply.