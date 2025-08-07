Junk Kouture alumni sought for Bandon art launch

The people of Bandon are seeking some Junk Kouture alumni to help them to launch a major new artwork in the town, which will be installed on the hoarding on Patrick’s Quay.

Speaking with The Southern Star, Marguerite McQuaid of Creative Bandon revealed that they are looking for an artistic student to hopefully help them launch the artwork, but the task is somewhat impeded by the fact that schools are out for the summer.

‘We’re planning a new artwork, celebrating the river Bandon, and we thought about a “goddess-like” figure for when we unveil the artwork. We though, if she was a woman, who would she be?’

The new artwork will ‘celebrate the entirety of the river’, including the fact she is 360 million years old, and the many, many people served by the river Bandon, and will be launched on August 16th, with artist Carmen Quigley behind the hoarding design. The project is a collaborative effort between LAWPRO, the Bandon Rivers Trust, the Bandon Environmental Action Group, and Bandon Angling Association.

Junk Kouture is an annual national and international fashion contest in which students design and model outfits, often elaborate creations, made entirely from recycled materials. In that spirit, the organisers are looking for a creation that embodies the value of the river. To illustrate, Marguerite references this year’s international winner of the competition, Meath’s Clodagh Ramsey who won with a design made from 2000 mussel shells.

Students who have taken part in the Junk Kouture contest and have a suitable design, are asked to contact Creative Bandon directly.