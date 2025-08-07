Pharmacy guidelines drafted

Pharmacy regulator PSI has launched a public consultation on draft guidance to support transparency on the pricing of medicines, fees and professional services so that patients can make informed decisions about their health and treatment.

It is inviting feedback on the draft guidance from members of the public, pharmacists, pharmacy owners, healthcare professionals, patient advocacy groups and other stakeholders.

Pharmacists, as healthcare professionals and experts in medicines, charge a range of fees for the services they provide.

While the PSI does not determine the prices charged by pharmacies, the regulator expects pharmacies are transparent about the costs and fees associated with the dispensing of medicines and for pharmacy services.

In April the PSI was requested by the Minister for Health to draw up guidance so that patients have an improved understanding of the fees they pay in respect of the products they are dispensed and the services they use in pharmacies.

PSI registrar and chief officer, Joanne Kissane, urged people to have their say on the draft guidelines (see www.psi.ie.)