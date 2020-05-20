Southern Star launching 'Shop Local' campaign and online directory for West Cork

As West Cork slowly starts to get back to business via the phased re-opening of our region, The Southern Star is launching a heavyweight four-month campaign across our newspaper and digital platforms designed to encourage people to shop locally and support all types of West Cork businesses (retail, property, motors, dining, tourism, beauty etc) as well as visit local tourism attractions (when safe to do so).

Full details of this exciting new campaign will appear on page 12 of Thursday's Southern Star.