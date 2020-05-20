News

Southern Star launching 'Shop Local' campaign and online directory for West Cork

May 20th, 2020 1:09 PM

By Southern Star Team

Share this article

As West Cork slowly starts to get back to business via the phased re-opening of our region, The Southern Star is launching a heavyweight four-month campaign across our newspaper and digital platforms designed to encourage people to shop locally and support all types of West Cork businesses (retail, property, motors, dining, tourism, beauty etc) as well as visit local tourism attractions (when safe to do so).

Full details of this exciting new campaign will appear on page 12 of Thursday's Southern Star.

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Share this article

Related content

News

10 hours ago

We’re back in business - local firms re-open as restrictions eased; ‘No Covid cases’ in Timoleague meat factory; Whiddy oil tanks are in big demand; Reports of erratic driving as motorists are a bit ‘rusty’ now; Rape accused is out on bail; Woman stalked and attacked after 19th birthday; Tom Lyons picks his best Carbery football team; Just how good was Amanda Murphy?; Golfers back on the West Cork fairways; We can’t seem to get enough of Normal People – but what do West Cork's college students think of it?

Recommended

News

10 hours ago

We’re back in business - local firms re-open as restrictions eased; ‘No Covid cases’ in Timoleague meat factory; Whiddy oil tanks are in big demand; Reports of erratic driving as motorists are a bit ‘rusty’ now; Rape accused is out on bail; Woman stalked and attacked after 19th birthday; Tom Lyons picks his best Carbery football team; Just how good was Amanda Murphy?; Golfers back on the West Cork fairways; We can’t seem to get enough of Normal People – but what do West Cork's college students think of it?

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.