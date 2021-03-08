Southern Star appoints first female Editor on International Women’s Day

The Southern Star has appointed Siobhán Cronin as its new Editor.

This is a significant announcement as Siobhán will be The Southern Star's first female Editor in its 132-year history.

The Southern Star is a West Cork-based, family-owned media company encompassing print, digital and creative design functions, and is the long-established, trusted source of news in West Cork.

It is also one of Ireland’s best known and most respected regional newspapers, with a colourful history that includes having had General Michael Collins as a former shareholder.

‘Siobhan has done a fantastic job over the last seven years as our News Editor and has played a key role in our transition and evolution to becoming a successful multimedia local news and information publisher for West Cork,’ commented Sean Mahon, Managing Director.

‘Siobhan’s appointment ties in with the proactive culture of The Southern Star, which we believe is so important to our business success,’ he said, adding: ‘This appointment is also very apt, as today is International Women's Day.’

A native of Ennis, Co Clare, Siobhán grew up in Blackrock, Cork and was educated at Christ King Secondary in Turner’s Cross in Cork city and at TU Dublin, from where she holds an honours degree in journalism.

Her 35-year career includes senior roles at the Irish Independent, Irish Examiner, In Dublin magazine (editor), and several regional newspapers, including the Leitrim Observer, Longford News and Nationalist group of newspapers in Carlow and Kildare.