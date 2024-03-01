Snow and ice warning issued for West Cork

A SNOW-ICE warning will come into effect from 12pm today for West Cork, Munster and other parts of Ireland.

The yellow weather warning was issued by Met Éireann earlier today. The meteorological service are predicting that a band of rain, which has fallen as snow in Dublin this morning, will continue to move southwards, turning to sleet and snow in places.

This warning is in place from 12pm until 6pm. The potential impacts of this include icy stretches on untreated surfaces, poor visibility and hazardous travelling conditions

Another, separate warning will be in place from 6pm this evening (Friday, March 1st), until 9am tomorrow morning.

Met Éireann are warning that cold weather and potential rainfall could lead to ice on untreated surfaces, which will create hazardous travelling conditions.

Cork County Council is advising all road users to stay safe when driving today. The dangerous driving conditions come just one day after National Slow Down Day, where gardaí reported over 900 instances of speeding on Irish roads.