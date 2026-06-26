Skibbereen water notice during hot weather sees Cllr reach boiling point

ISSUING a boil water notice for 8,000 homes and businesses in Skibbereen during a near-heatwave has been described as unprecedented.

Uisce Éireann (UE) confirmed that the HSE issued the boil water notice as ‘a precautionary measure’ following elevated turbidity in the water at the Ballyhilty water treatment plant.

It was followed less than 48 hours later with night-time restrictions for those supplied by Lake Cross water treatment plant, affecting customers in Skibbereen, Lake Cross, Union Hall, Squince, Moyross, Castletownsend, Tragumna and Lough Hyne. Tankering to treated reservoirs is now in place in Bantry as a contingency measure.

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The boil water notice affects Skibbereen, Old Court, Baltimore, Church Cross, Kilcoe, Ballydehob, Schull, Lower Town, Drimoleague, Castledonovan and surrounding areas.

Cllr Brendan McCarthy said: ‘It is extremely disappointing and frustrating to have this boil water notice issued at the peak of the tourism season and during a heatwave.’

A number of shops and supermarkets were sold out of bottled water on Wednesday due to a wave of panic buying – as temperatures were due to exceed 30C.

Searing heat also caused some roads to melt with Cork County Council closing one route from Ballygarvan to Five Mile Bridge on Tuesday after motorists complained of damage to their cars from melting tar.

Carrigaline Cllr Jack White (FG) said ‘I’m sorry for anyone who has damaged their cars and I will guide people to the council’s insurance department.’

One motorist online said the road should have been closed sooner as their tyres and the body of their vehicle were covered in tar and stones.

There were also reports that the road between Bandon and Timoleague was melting in places as well as the coastal road between Timoleague and Clonakilty.

Temperatures are expected to return to normal June levels on Friday but Cllr McCarthy noted: ‘We are not used to prolonged high temperatures, and we must be mindful that throughout Europe people are dying because of temperature extremes.

‘It is one thing to urge people to keep hydrated and to drink plenty of water during this spike in temperature, but now there is the added inconvenience of having to boil the water first.’

Cllr McCarthy also called on UE to ‘spread the word’ because those most vulnerable who might not have heard about the boil water notice.

Cllr McCarthy said: ‘It is extremely disappointing that the water levels have gone so low in our reservoirs and treatment plants so early in the summer season. It is especially galling when you think of all the rain we have had for the last nine months.’

He added: ‘Members of Cork County Council had a workshop with Uisce Éireann in the spring and we received assurances that this would not be the case ​this summer and yet here we are again in the month of June with 8,000 people in a desperate situation.’

A spokesperson for Uisce Éireann acknowledged the inconvenience caused to homes and businesses and said they would like to reassure customers that they are working to resolve the issue as a matter of priority.