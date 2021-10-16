Skibbereen ‘Stations’ to be held in Cathedral

PEOPLE living in the Skibbereen area will have the unique opportunity to host their Stations in the impressive surrounds of the town’s Cathedral.

The Catholic tradition, whereby home owners have mass said in their homes, and host a supper afterwards for neighbours and friends, had been put on hold due to the pandemic.

However, with restrictions lifting it has been decided that all Skibbereen town and country stations will take place at the same time, in the Cathedral on Tuesday, October 26th with mass at 7.30pm.

The tradition of the stations is both widely loved, but also dreaded. It’s an opportunity for many to give their homes a makeover and some claim their homes would fall down without the deadline. But it can also bring a certain amount of pressure – and a need to do a lot of baking!

Food served on the night can range from a simple ham sandwich and a bun, to a cold plate (egg and beetroot compulsory), or even a full on a hot dish.

It’s advised to come with a party piece, and it’s generally regarded as poor form to leave the same day you arrive.

But now, with the move to the Cathedral, all that is about to change.

Donation envelopes are now available in the Cathedral and unfortunately there will be no teas/coffees offered after the mass, due to Covid restrictions.