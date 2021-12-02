Skibbereen lottery ticket wins over €29,000

A LOTTERY player who bought their ticket in Skibbereen has won over €29,000.

Today the National Lottery revealed the 26 locations of winning Match 5 tickets from Wednesday’s draw – and each is worth €29,345.

The largest prize in Irish Lotto history remains up for grabs on Saturday night after Wednesday’s historic €19.06m draw continued to roll without a winner.

As Wednesday night’s jackpot was capped, this meant that the funds that would usually be added to the jackpot were instead distributed to the next prize tier at which there was a winner.

Since there was no winner of the Match 5 + Bonus category, the additional funds were added to the next tier with a winner which was the Match 5 prize tier.

The Skibbereen winner purchased their ticket at Field’s SuperValu in Skibbereen. There were two other Match 5 winners in Co Cork – one bought their ticket in Carrigtwohill in east Cork and the other winner bought their ticket online.

The prize boost resulted in 26 players in 13 counties all over Ireland winning the cool sum of €29,345 each in the midweek draw.

The National Lottery is appealing to players to check their tickets carefully.

The largest winners from Wednesday night’s draw who all matched five numbers are advised to sign the back of their tickets and to keep them safe. Each of the winners should make contact with the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected] and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prizes.

The winning numbers from the Wednesday 1st December draw were: 01, 08, 14, 33, 38, 40 and the Bonus was 30.