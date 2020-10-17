Skibbereen chapel fire: juveniles ‘spoken to’

Gardaí investigating a fire at a former convent and chapel in Skibbereen say they are now satisfied as to its cause.

Supt Ger O’Mahony confirmed that gardaí have spoken to a number of juveniles and that a file will be submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in due course.

He said some aspects of the investigation are still ongoing, but once the file is finalised, and submitted, it is the DPP who will determine how the matter will proceed.

‘When dealing with juveniles, gardaí need to exercise extreme caution, so we will not be commenting further, other than to say we are now satisfied as to the cause of the fire on September 29th,’ he said.

Gardaí are not seeking anyone else in relation to the fire that burned the chapel and convent to a shell within two hours.

The superintendent said they understood the upset the fire caused locally and added: ‘We appreciate the assistance given by the people of Skibbereen during the course of the investigation.’