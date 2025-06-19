‘Significant’ fire safety concerns reported by health inspectors on visit to Bantry’s Aperee Living centre

AN unannounced inspection by the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) last November at Aperee Living in Bantry identified that fire emergency lighting was not functioning on one of the centres corridors, which it said may impede or delay an evacuation in the event of an emergency.

This was immediately brought to the attention of the management team on the day, and arrangements made so the required work was completed on the day and the issue was addressed.

The purpose of this inspection was to monitor the care and welfare of residents living in the centre, in receivership since 31 July 2024, and to follow up on the completion of fire safety works required in the centre.

There were 29 residents living in the centre on the day of the inspection and 21 vacant beds. The inspectors met with all residents living in the centre and spoke with seven residents in more detail, to gain an insight into their experience of living in the centre and their quality of life. Residents told inspectors that they were happy and that they were cared for by great staff, with one resident stating that staff ‘couldn’t do enough for me’.

Residents had been informed that the centre was currently being managed by a receiver, and they knew that required works were ongoing in the centre. It was evident that residents were supported to enjoy a good quality of life and that they had many opportunities for social engagement and meaningful activities, the inspection report stated.

However, while it was evident that fire safety works had been undertaken in the centre, all required works were not completed. There was also no evidence that work completed to date had been signed off by a competent professional, stated the HIQA report.

Inspectors also found that ‘significant concerns remained with regards to the governance and management of the service as evidenced by the provider not ensuring that the service was sufficiently resourced.

‘There had been significant delays in the completion of fire works required in the centre which had been identified three years prior to this inspection. Commitments given by the provider following seven inspections of the centre had not been fully completed to date. A restrictive condition remained in place against the registration of the centre and could not be removed as the fire works in the centre had not been completed. Inspectors remained concerned regarding the provider’s management of the centre’s finances, as the centre was in receivership since 31 July 2024,’ stated the inspection report.