Shock at closure of Bandon’s SwiftDoc

ALMOST 3,000 patients of SwiftDoc in Bandon will struggle to register with other medical practices in the town following the announcement last week that that it is to close at the end of this month due to difficulties in securing staff and doctors.

SwiftDoc Bandon, which operates out of Brooklane Medical Clinic in the town, made the sudden announcement on its website last week.

‘We regret to inform you that effective May 31st our Bandon clinic will no longer be open for service to the community due to ongoing difficulties in securing staff and doctors.’

They said it has been an honour to serve the Bandon community and advised patients and customers to contact their other West Cork branch in Macroom.

SwiftDoc provides out of hours services for minor injuries and other complaints but did not cover medical card patients.

As recently as last month they were unable to open on one particular weekend.

Bandon-based Social Democrats Councillor Ann Bambury told The Southern Star that she is deeply concerned about the serious impact the imminent closure of SwiftDoc Bandon will have on patients in the area and also expressed concerned about the growing shortage of GP services in Bandon and Kinsale.

‘It is understood that Dr Raul is currently unable to operate full hours due to personal circumstances, which has probably contributed to the Bandon clinic’s closure. I am also aware that he contacted the HSE regarding a contracted assigned doctor for the practice which could see patients will medical cards but there was little or no engagement,’ said Cllr Bambury.

‘Upwards of 2,800 people will be directly affected by this closure.’

Cllr Bambury said this situation highlights a broader issue of the ongoing difficulty in attracting GPs to take up full-time positions locally.

‘Medical practices cannot sustainably rely on locum doctors to fill long-term gaps, and the current lack of permanent GP availability is putting a significant strain on healthcare provision across Cork county and nationwide.’

Brooklane Medical amalgamated with the SwiftDoc Minor injury and Medical Group in February of last year, which offered remote consultations seven days a week and was open weekends and bank holidays.

It is understood that the existing local GP practices in Bandon have been inundated with people within the past week looking to register at their practices and that lengthy waiting lists are now in operation.

Some patients expressed their disappointment online about the impending closure describing it as a ‘huge loss’ to Bandon, while others noted that over the past two months it had been a morning surgery only.

Others who are registered at SwiftDoc Bandon expressed concern that the existing medical practices in the town aren’t taking new patients so they may be left without GP services.

The Macroom SwiftDoc clinic, which was set up by Bandon-based GP Dr Rawie Maicoo in February 2024, operates from Workbase at Deasy’s Pharmacy on the main street in the town.

SouthDoc, the out of hours GP service, continues to operate out of the Bandon Primary Care Centre.