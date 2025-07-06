Gardaí appeal for witnesses to Clonakilty collision

GARDAÍ in Clonakilty are continuing to appeal for witnesses to a two-vehicle collision which occurred on the N71 at Grillagh, Clonakilty last Sunday afternoon.

One man remains in hospital following the road traffic collision between a motorcyclist, aged in his 20s and the driver of a car, aged in his 70s.

The collision occurred shortly after 4.30pm and both men were transported to CUH by ambulance. One of the drivers was hospitalised and is currently still in hospital.

The road remained closed for several hours to allow for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision investigators and local diversions were put in place.

A Garda spokesperson said they are appealing to anyone who may have witnesses the incident to come forward.

‘Roads users who were travelling on his stretch of the N71 around the time of the collision and who have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make it available to investigating Gardaí.’

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Clonakilty Garda Station on 023-882 1570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.’