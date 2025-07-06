KNOW YOUR RIGHTS: Free Travel companion pass

The Free Travel Scheme allows you to travel, free of charge, on public transport and some private bus and ferry services.

Everyone aged 66 and over, living permanently in Ireland, can avail of the Free Travel Scheme.

People with disabilities and carers aged under 66 may also qualify for the scheme.

If you qualify for Free Travel and you are married, in a civil partnership or cohabiting, your partner may travel with you for free if you meet certain criteria.

If you can’t travel alone for medical reasons, you may get Free Travel for a companion.

This allows a person aged over 16 to travel with you for free.

From September 2025, all people aged over 70 will be entitled to get a Free Travel Companion (FT+C) Public Services Card (PSC).

This means someone aged 70 or over can have another person, aged 16 or older, including their spouse or partner, travel with them for free on all transport services provided as part of the Free Travel scheme.

If you are aged 70 years or over and you currently have a Free Travel ‘Personal’ (FT-P) PSC or ‘Spouse’ (FT+S) PSC, the Department of Social Protection will write to you before September 2025 to explain how you can get the Free Travel Companion (FT+C) PSC:

If your PSC expires after August 31st 2025, a new PSC with FT+C (Free Travel Companion) on it will be sent to your home address. You don’t need to apply. The DSP will start to issue these (FT+C) PSCs from July 2025.

If your PSC has already expired or will expire before September 1st, you will need to renew your PSC online or at a PSC Intreo Centre. At that point, a new PSC (FT+C) will be sent to your home address.

People Aged Under 70:

If you are aged under 70 and have free travel, you can apply for a companion pass by completing the relevant application form. To qualify for an under 70 companion pass, you will need to be medically assessed as unfit to travel alone.

For further information you should contact your local Citizens Information Centre.

If you need further information about this topic or you have other questions, you can drop-in to the Citizens Information Service in Bantry or ring 0818 07 8390. They will be happy to assist you. WEST CORK HELPLINE 0818 07 8390

The offices are staffed from 10am-5pm from Monday to Thursday and on Friday from 10am-4pm. Alternatively you can email on [email protected] or log on to www.citizensinformation.ie