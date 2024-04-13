Sheep's Head and island trails to benefit from walks funding

FUNDING to upgrade walking and hiking trails in West Cork has been confirmed on Saturday by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys.

Areas to benefit include Sheep’s Head Way, Bere Island trail, and Whiddy Island.

The funding announcement covers the upgrade of 43 walking and hiking trails across Rural Ireland, with more than €408,000 to be provided to resurface, re-route and improve outdoor trails as part of the Government's Walks Scheme. to benefit local communities, tourists, walkers and hikers alike.

• Some €10,000 will go to the Sheep’s Head Way, West Cork Development Partnership for the upgrade of signage on the trail and improving the trail at Gortnakilla and Funeral Path.

• At Whiddy Island, €9,760 is available for enhancement works to create a picnic area for the trail.

• Improvements at Bere Island trail will replace signage at Ardnakinna, West Island Loop, Doonbeg Loop, Rerrin Loop and Lonehart Loop. Funding of €10,000 has been made available.

• Trail improvements at the Slí Gaeltacht Mhuscraí will involve moving rock from one part of the trail to another to help with boggy surface of wet area and steep incline of rock area. Funding is also available to place flagstones over area of heavy outflow from nearby lake. In total €8,619 has been provided for Slí Gaeltacht Mhuscraí.

Elsewhere in Cork €10,000 has been made available for the installation of infomercial lecterns and benches on the Duhallow Way.

All of the work will be completed within the calendar year.

These trails, many of which were created by volunteers and community groups, need to be cherished and maintained, so they can continue to be enjoyed by all. So today, I’m delighted to announce this funding to enhance these 43 trails across the country,' said Minister Humphreys.

'These projects will also see investment into the local economy as they are carried out by small contractors using materials from local suppliers.

'This funding, along with my recent announcement of 62 new trails joining the Walks Scheme, underpins my Department’s continuing commitment to invest in rural Ireland in line with "Our Rural Future".'