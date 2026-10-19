Castletownbere woman shares advanced breast cancer journey for Dublin exhibition

A WEST Cork woman is sharing her story about cancer as part of an exhibition for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Aileen O’Connor from Castletownbere built her life working in social care and co-establishing a heritage consultancy with her partner.

In 2020, she discovered lumps and was diagnosed with stage 2B, grade 3 breast cancer.

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She recovered well after surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy and returned to work. But just under two years later, Aileen received the news that the cancer had spread and she was now living with stage 4 advanced breast cancer.

Aileen said: “For now, I focus on living rather than simply surviving. I won’t pretend to embrace relentless positivity – no one is in good form all the time. I’ve created a list of things I still want to experience and enjoy. My story isn’t one of constant optimism or simple triumph.” She added: “It’s about adapting, questioning, grieving, learning and continuing. I am staying focused on making the most of the time and opportunities that lie ahead.”

Aileen features in the exhibition Dying to be Heard: Perspectives on Advanced Breast Cancer, on display in Dublin at Dundrum Town Centre on October 17 and 18.

The free exhibition is supported by AstraZeneca and the Marie Keating Foundation.

Helen Forristal, Director of Nursing Services at the Marie Keating Foundation, said: “We know there is much that needs to be done to improve the system in how it treats and cares for those living with advanced cancer and being acknowledged and heard is an important first step in addressing those needs.”