Shane celebrates his own Olympic glory

A TALENTED West Cork visual artist had a memorable Paris Olympics after he was selected as the artist in residence for Team Ireland.

Shane O’Driscoll from Bandon is an acclaimed artist who specialises in printmaking and explores the balance of colour, shape and form.

His striking work adorns a former ESB station on Caroline Street as well as a mural on Harley Street, both in Cork city. He also has work in the permanent collection of the National Gallery of Ireland, Glucksman Museum in UCC and Trinity College Dublin.

‘I had applied for the residency through the Centre Culturel Irlandais in Paris as it was specifically for the Olympics. I was one of two artists in residence staying with the team,’ said Shane. ‘Once selected I was asked to create an artwork to commemorate the centenary of Ireland participating in the Olympics.’

Shane’s print utilised colours and shapes that formed a key part of the Team Ireland campaign in a dynamic artwork. ‘We released a limited print and the artwork was used on team bottles and cyclists’ bags and digital media posts. I had a studio over there and made the artwork with athletes in the cultural centre.’