Schull charity worker spreads peace message

A CHARITY fundraiser from West Cork is hanging a ‘dove of peace’ on his Christmas tree this festive season to draw attention to the humanitarian crises caused by conflicts around the world.

David Hayward from Schull is hanging the peace symbol on his Christmas tree to show solidarity with those whose lives have been devastated by war across the world, including those enduring the horrors in Gaza and those who have fled civil war in Sudan.

David helps to organise the Sheep’s Head Hike, the annual walk that has raised over €110,000 for the work of overseas development agency Christian Aid Ireland.

Christian Aid supports people impacted by conflict in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria.

The charity also supports refugees from Sudan who have fled to South Sudan to escape a civil war that has created the world’s largest humanitarian crisis.

Christian Aid Ireland chief executive Rosamond Bennett thanked David for helping to raise awareness of the devastating impact of war.

‘We’ve all seen the terrible images of war on our TV screens this year and it’s important, especially at Christmas, that we remember the countless people impacted by conflict.’

To support Christian Aid’s work this Christmas, visit caid.ie/Christmas.