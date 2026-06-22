Safe route upgrades deemed a resounding success at two Skibbereen primary schools

TWO national schools in Skibbereen which were added to the Safe Routes to School programme have been given the official seal of approval.

St Patrick’s Boys NS and St Joseph’s Girls NS are benefitting from improved infrastructure aimed at creating safer walking and cycling routes as well as alleviating congestion at the school

gates.

The school zones, which have been operational for several months, were officially launched by Minister Jerry Buttimer and Cork County Mayor Cllr Mary Linehan Foley in one of her last official duties during her term of office.

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Cllr Linehan Foley (FF) said: ‘Ensuring that children can travel to and from school safely is essential, but it’s also important that those journeys support active and healthy lifestyles. Initiatives like this encourage pupils to walk, cycle or scoot in a safe and welcoming environment, helping to build good habits from an early age.’

At St Patrick’s Boys NS on School Road, which has 199 students and 30 staff, enhanced congregation space including seating, street art, cycle parking and rainwater gardens has been added.

Widened footpaths along School Road with planting and pencil bollards create a child-friendly environment, while traffic calming measures and a raised pedestrian crossing improve safety.

St Patrick’s principal Alan Foley said: ‘As an Active & Green School, improved and safe access for the ever-increasing number of pupils walking, cycling and availing of school transport has had such a positive impact on our school.

‘The new road layout and newly developed areas outside of our school has transformed our mornings and afternoons when children are arriving and leaving school. Traffic has been greatly reduced and families and children are walking and cycling more to school.

‘We now have a safe area where children, parents and siblings can gather safely before school starts in the morning and for leaving school later in the day.’

It’s a similar story at St Joseph’s on Convent Hill whose 182 pupils and 24 staff are also reaping the benefits of the safety measures including pencil bollards and roundels.

A pocket garden at the school gate provides enhanced congregation space, including a dedicated seating area and planting.

Norton House car park, located approximately two minutes’ walk from the schools, has been upgraded as a park-and-stride facility and a stretch of footpath has been upgraded to create an off-road route to the school.

Given the proximity of the two schools, Cork County Council delivered the measures as a joint project.

Cork County Council in partnership with the National Transport Authority and An Taisce, has now completed 11 SRTS schemes, with a further 25 projects being undertaken, six of which are substantially complete.