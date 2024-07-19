Ryanair issues warning as flights affected by global IT outage

A MASS IT outage is causing havoc this morning, with flights, trains, banks and media companies across the world affected.

Ryanair are advising all passengers flying today to arrive at the airport at least three hours before their flight is due to take off.

A statement on X reads: 'We’re currently experiencing disruption across the network due to a Global 3rd party IT outage which is out of our control. We advise all passengers to arrive at the airport at least 3 hours before their scheduled departure time.

'If you're due to travel today and have not already checked-in for your flight, you can do so at the airport. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused as a result of this Global 3rd party IT outage.'

The cause of the issue is yet to be confirmed, but reports point to problems caused by an update relating to CrowdStrike, a cyber-security company based in America which produces antivirus software.

Both arrivals and departures at Cork Airport have been delayed this morning. The Southern Star has contacted the airport for further details.

Airlines across the world are reporting issues with checking passengers in, with some airlines in America grounding all flights until further notice.

Elsewhere, many trains in the UK have been cancelled at short notice, systems are down at Apple in Cork city, Sky News is unable to broadcast live and some businesses are unable to take card payments.

The full extent of the outage is not clear at this stage, but The Southern Star is yet to receive any reports of issues in West Cork.