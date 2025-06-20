Rumors remain that West Cork could be home to the winner of Ireland’s biggest-ever EuroMillions prize pot

RUMOURS remain that West Cork could be home to the winner of Ireland’s biggest-ever EuroMillions prize pot even though the ticket was sold in the city.

Clifford's Centra, a third-generation, family-owned store on Shandon Street in the heart of Cork city centre, sold the golden ticket that netted the €250 million record-breaking jackpot.

The shop is owned by local businessman Ted Clifford whose family has proudly operated the Centra outlet for three generations, over 95 years.

The shop is in for a windfall of €25,000 for selling the winning ticket.

Ted said he was overwhelmed with the news and he congratulated the winner who made contact with the National Lottery earlier this week. He said: ‘This is a proud moment for us and a truly special day for the local community.

‘We warmly congratulate the lucky winner and are delighted to have played a part in such a life-changing event. Centra is all about our customers, and we’re overjoyed to see this incredible win happen right here in Cork.’

As the identity of the winner remains unknown, the store is planning local celebrations in the days ahead, inviting customers and residents to share in this once-in-a-lifetime moment.

The busy convenience store sees thousands of customers through its doors every week and the possibility that the winner could be a West Cork resident in the city for the day cannot be ruled out.

Des O’Mahony, Marketing Director of Centre, said: ‘We’re over the moon to have sold the winning ticket. It’s a huge moment for us and for Cork. There’s a real buzz around the place – staff, customers, everyone is sharing in the excitement.

The record win eclipses the previous EuroMillions jackpot of €175m sold at Reilly’s Daybreak in the Naul in north County Dublin in 2019.