Rugby Club plans to expand facilities at new site

THE trustees of Skibbereen Rugby Football Club are to sign a 35-year lease – at a rate of €200 per annum – for a 3.7 acre site at Gortnaclohy.

The matter – which will allow the club to expand its facilities – was decided at a meeting of the West Cork Municipal District on Monday.

Municipal district officer, Justin England, confirmed that the lease will be signed by the following trustees: John Field, Bertie Hourihane, John Coombes, Tim Seymour and Ciaran Galvin.

Cllr Joe Carroll (FF) proposed the matter and Cllr Karen Coakley (FG) seconded it. Cllr Carroll said the additional land would be ‘a great addition to the Skibbereen Rugby Football Club.’

However, as it is at the opposite side of the road, he recommended that a pedestrian crossing be put in place.

Cllr Carroll said a pedestrian crossing had previously been proposed to facilitate those walking to the hospital.

‘Now there will be a lot of young people crossing the road and we should be mindful of their safety,’ he said.

He said Skibbereen Rugby Football Club is very successful club with players on the Irish panel and ‘we want to see the club developing more.’