RTÉ broadcaster set for Clonakilty lecture

THE storming of the Capitol building in January 2021, among other issues, will be the subject of Dúchas Clonakilty Heritage's guest lecture this Thursday.

RTÉ's former Washington correspondent Brian O'Donovan will deliver the talk, entitled Divided States of America: My Four Years in Washington at 8pm in the local GAA Pavilion.

In the presentation, Brian, whose father Jim was a native of Ardfield, will recall some of the issues he reported on during a tumultuous time for the United States.

He has reported on major events, including the election of Joe Biden and the storming of the Capitol building, the Black Lives Matter movement, Donald Trump's presidency and the Covid-19 pandemic, all of which will be part of the presentation.

His memoir of his time in the US, Four Years in the Cauldron, provides an intriguing look at an extraordinary time in American politics.

Brian O'Donovan grew up in Farran and studied communications in DCU. In a career spanning more than 20 years he worked as a broadcast journalist for Red FM, TV3 and RTÉ.

Attendees are advised to arrive well before the 8pm start time. A €5 entry fee applies on the night.

You can listen to a podcast recorded by The Southern Star with Brian O'Donovan about his time in America here.