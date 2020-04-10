News

PODCAST: RTÉ's Washington correspondent Brian O'Donovan on Trump and covering Covid-19

April 10th, 2020 9:09 AM

By Southern Star Team

--

In this week’s podcast we talk to Farran native Brian O’Donovan – RTÉ’s Washington correspondent.

He tells us about life in the US for him and his family – and how he’s covering the Covid-19 crisis in the lead-up to the presidential election.

News Editor Siobhan Cronin also reviews this week's Southern Star with Niall O'Driscoll.

Plus a lovely tune from Clonakilty musician John Spillane

