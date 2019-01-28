Monday, 28th January, 2019 11:21am



Image: Google Maps

GARDAÍ have arrested a man in his 30s and seized cannabis herb and cannabis plants worth approximately €31,500 following the discovery of a grow house in Union Hall on Saturday.

Shortly before 3pm, Gardaí from Clonakilty, assisted by the West Cork Divisional Drugs Unit, searched a house in the Union Hall area.

During the course of the search, gardaí seized suspected cannabis plants at various stages of growth with an potential street value of approximately €23,000. Gardaí also seized suspected cannabis herb worth approximately €7,500.

The suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and brought to Clonakility Garda Station where he was later released without charge.

A file will be prepared for the DPP.