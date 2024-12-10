Rosscarbery Pharmacy’s tops for community

A WEST Cork pharmacy has received national recognition at the Pharmacy Excellence Awards at the Mansion House in Dublin.

The Pharmacy Excellence Awards, in partnership with the Pharmacy Benevolent Fund, honour the exceptional contributions of pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, pharmaceutical assistants, and pharmacy teams across the State. More than 200 entries were in the shake-up for the 2024 industry awards, which were hosted by Anton Savage on Saturday.

Noelle Madden of Rosscarbery Pharmacy won the ‘Contribution to the Community’ award, and also picked up a silver award for excellence in community pharmacy.

Rosscarbery Pharmacy is an independent pharmacy which was set up in 2005 and is owned by the Madden family, and which has become an important part of the community in the two decades since.