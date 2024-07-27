Roberts Cove’s day out will be a crowd-pleaser

All roads will lead to Minane Bridge on Sunday August 4th for the annual Roberts Cove Vintage Festival.

Gates open at 12pm and live music will start at 1pm featuring Chrissy Mac, Clodagh Lawlor, Michael Collins and Louise Morrissey, who will take the main stage at 3pm.

This family fun day by the sea will offer a little something for everyone from food stalls and trade stands to balloon modelling and other children’s activities, not to mention the crowd-pleasing trial star bikes. There will be a vintage machinery display and an exhibition from the local Men’s Shed.

Proceeds from this year’s festival will go to Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind, St. Vincent de Paul, Kinsale Youth Support Services and Tracton Arts and Community Centre.

For further information email [email protected], WhatsaApp 086 1024710 or watch social media pages.