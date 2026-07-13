Pipefish pops up in waters off Whiddy Island

A 12-year-old from Model Farm Road in Cork got a surprise while out fishing off Whiddy Island with his parents and cousins from Australia when an inquisitive Pipefish popped up to say hello.

Miranda Brennan said she and her husband Alan Walsh, from Bantry, and their relations, were enjoying the warm waters off the island when the Pipefish swam towards their son Darragh.

'It only stayed for a few minutes before shying away again,' said Miranda, who shared a photograph of the fish that is closely related to a seahorse and look similar with The Southern Star.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said the fact that her husband has a boat moored in Bantry means they are frequent visitors, but this is the first time they have ever seen a Pipefish in West Cork waters.

'They normally are on the seabed so it is very uncommon to see them at the surface,' she added.