Courtmacsherry lifeboat called to assist boat in difficulty near Kinsale

Courtmacsherry lifeboat was called out to help a boat in difficulty near Kinsale on Saturday.

The all-weather RNLI lifeboat Val Adnams was called out at 4.06pm to help a 23ft pleasure boat, which got into difficulties just west of the Old Head of Kinsale.

The RNLI said the lifeboat under Coxswain Ken Cashman and a crew of five reached the boat at 4.30pm.

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In a statement on social media, Courtmacsherry RNLI said the stricken vessel had lost complete power as an easterly wind was gusting.

The lifeboat team tied a tow rope to the boat in difficulty and took it back to Courtmacsherry Pier.

Arriving back to the Pier Pontoon just after 6pm, the boat with three persons on board, were glad to be ashore after an eventful afternoon at sea, said the lifeboat team.

Philip White, Courtmacsherry Lifeboat Launch Authority, said: 'Great credit is due to all our crew who quickly assembled when the bleepers were activated and it was good that help was asked for quickly by the pleasure boat crew.'

The crew on the callout were Coxswain Ken Cashman, Mechanic Stuart Russell and crew Tadgh McCarthy, Dave Philips, Luke Hanley and Peter Nunan.