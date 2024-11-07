RNLI congratulates Paddle 4 Life team

Union Hall RNLI congratulated the successful Paddle 4 Life team of Anaïs O’Donovan, Simon Champ, Ciaran Usher, and Andy Jeffers, who undertook a number of challenges over the last two years on behalf of the eight lifeboat stations in Cork.

The RNLI lifeboat stations that will benefit from the €15,227.56 raised are Youghal, Ballycotton, Crosshaven, Kinsale, Courtmacsherry, Union Hall, Baltimore and Castletownbere.

The kayaking team dedicated countless hours on the water, pushing through their challenge with determination. Their hard work and commitment is truly appreciated by all of Cork’s RNLI volunteers.

The team undertook various challenges this year both on the water and on land including a tractor run, along with fellow kayakers. Last year, along with a team of 12 kayakers, they kayaked for the full 24 hours on the river Lee. The RNLI actively promotes water safety, providing essential guidance and education to help prevent accidents and save lives at sea and inland waterways.

Throughout the team’s efforts, they demonstrated that ‘safety first’ is always paramount, ensuring every adventure was responsibly managed and carefully planned. Anaïs, upon handing over the cheque in Union Hall, said: ‘The Paddle 4 Life team would like to thank everyone that supported our fundraiser. We would like to thank all of our sponsors, volunteers, safety crew, participants, and everyone else who donated or shared words of support. Over the past two years, we have been delighted to support a very worthy organisation by organising free rescue skill development days and encouraging water users to be safety conscious, all while raising €15,227.56 for the RNLI, a charity whose volunteers put their lives at risk to keep us all safe. Thank you again to everyone.’

Pamela Deasy, Union Hall RNLI lifeboat press officer said: ‘On behalf of Cork’s lifeboat stations, and as the RNLI celebrates 200 years of lifesaving, we want to express our deepest gratitude to the incredible group of kayakers who have taken on such inspiring challenges in support of our mission. Your dedication and determination not only raise vital funds but also inspire us all to continue our lifesaving work. Together we commemorate two centuries of bravery, selflessness, and community spirit, and we celebrate the amazing support of individuals like you who ensure we can continue saving lives at sea, and inland waterways for years to come. Thank you and all the incredible team for undertaking this challenge, and for being part of this remarkable journey.’