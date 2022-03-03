Relax and dine in The Alley Garden!

The O’Donovan family in Clonakilty has launched its newest eaterie – and it’s open seven days a week!

In the heart of Clonakilty, O’Donovan’s Hotel has been serving customers since 1853, first from its original premises on Astna Street, and now sitting proudly on the main street since 1889.

As well as the hotel, siblings Tom, Therese and Dena O’Donovan also own and run An Teach Beag, which is home to traditional Irish music sessions, Molly’s Café Wine Bar, the perfect spot to catch up with loved ones over a bottle of wine, nachos, cheese boards or mixed boards, and the newest addition, The Alley Garden Bistro Bar, which are all located on Recorders Alley.

Wheelchair friendly

‘On entering The Alley Garden Bistro Bar, which is wheelchair-friendly throughout the whole premises, you will go through one of our fully covered seating areas which hosts high tables, benches and small tables’, says Keith Kelleher, Manager.

‘Inside the main entrance door, the first thing you’ll see is a large log-burning stove which is lit every morning, to ensure that warm comforting feeling when you step in’.

Inside there’s a variety of seating, including relaxing couches, high tables and small tables, perfect for parties of any size.

Delicious food & drink

On the menu you will find soup, chowder, burgers, steak sandwiches, roast of the day and pizzas, with gluten free options available.

They have draught beer, the best prices on large bottles of wine in town, as well as freshly ground Java Coffee and herbal teas.

Hidden treasure

‘We also have a hidden beer garden which is fully heated and covered. It’s a sun trap in the summer and is the perfect location to sit and have that overdue catch-up with friends or family’.

Dogs and music!

‘We are dog friendly; we even have a doggie bar to keep your pet hydrated’.

‘During the year, usually on the weekends, we have local bands playing in the beer garden.

The Big Lovin’ and Heavy Billy will play on St Patrick’s Day from 4pm onwards’.‘Next time you find yourself wandering around Clonakilty, don’t forget to call in’, says Keith.

The Alley Garden Bistro Bar is serving food seven days a week. Call 023-883 3250 for more information or visit the website.