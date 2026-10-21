Relatives of couple who died in Crossbarry house fire thank the emergency services

Relatives of a retired couple who died when a fire broke out at their home at Raheen in Crossbary yesterday have expressed their “deep gratitude” to the fire service, ambulance crews and gardai.

By Olivia Kelleher

In a post on Rip.ie today the family of Geraldine (Tina) and Willie Hawkes indicated that they appreciated “all of their kindness, care and efforts” at this “difficult time.”

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The married couple, who were in their mid- seventies, died in the blaze at their dormer bungalow near the Crosspound Bar yesterday morning.

Willie Hawkes contacted the emergency services at around 7.30am yesterday.

Willie recently retired from his job as a milk recorder with Munster Bovine, while Geraldine previously worked as a midwife at the Bon Secours Hospital in Cork city. She had a talent for sewing and taught classes locally in her retirement. The pair were very known and liked locally.

Geraldine is survived by her sister Lesley Rowan, her niece, nephews, grandnephew, extended family and friends. She was predeceased by her brother Barry Sullivan.

Willie is survived by his brothers Michael (Tony) and Peter, nephew, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, his extended family and friends. Funeral arrangements for the couple are being finalised.

Funeral arrangements for the couple will be announced later.