Cork County Council advise caution ahead of Storm Austen

With Storm Austen on the horizon and the incoming severe weather, Cork County Council is advising the public to exercise caution from Thursday night into Friday morning.

Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange Rain Warning for Cork, with intense rainfall expected to bring flooding, very difficult travelling conditions and disruption to public transport services. The warning is in effect from 10pm tomorrow until 5:00am on Friday morning.

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Earlier today, the council's Severe Weather Assessment Team met to review the latest weather forecasts, assess potential impacts, and coordinate preparedness measures across council services. Operational teams are on standby and will continue to monitor conditions closely throughout the warning period.

A yellow weather warning for both wind and rain has been extended nationwide. People are told to expect difficult driving conditions, debris on the roads, and fallen trees and branches due to heavy rain and strengthening winds.

While river levels currently have some capacity and tides are relatively low, the council warns that people should not become complacent. It said conditions can change quickly and motorists are reminded to allow extra time for essential travel.

Flooding, fallen trees and road damage should be reported to the council’s emergency out of hours service on 021 480 0048.

In the event of a disruption to electricity supply, customers should contact ESB Networks on 1850 372 999 while those experiencing disruption to water services should contact Uisce Éireann on 1850 278 278.