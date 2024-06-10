Refugee surge helps wedding planner Franc’s profits triple

NEW accounts from celebrity wedding planner Peter Kelly’s company Weddings by Franc Ltd show that profits for the event management firm more than tripled last year, increasing from €118,642 in 2022 to €428,137 in 2023, a 360% increase.

The accounts show that the company, whose directors are husband and wife team Peter Kelly (aka Franc, pictured) and his wife Eadaoin Morrish, saw its cash reserves increase from €180,000 to €580,000 over the same period.

The accounts state that the company employs six people including the two directors who were paid a total of €157,000 with the director’s remuneration accounting for €78,000. Total assets including plant and machinery, fixtures and fittings, motor vehicles and computers stood at €398,000.

Mr Kelly bought the former Sisters of Mercy Convent in Rosscarbery which was on the market for €400,000 in July 2020. His intention was to convert the 130-year-old local landmark into a tourism attraction as well as a family home. In 2022 a grant of €9,000 was awarded under the Built Heritage Investment Scheme for external joinery repair at the convent.

In July 2022 a meet-and-greet event was held at a local hotel for 39 Ukrainian refugees who, it was confirmed, would be residing at the convent. In August 2022 the government published estimated tender contracts totalling more than €99m for businesses across the country who would be providing accommodation for refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine which indicated an estimated contract worth €622,440 with Weddings by Franc Ltd.

Mr Kelly and Ms Morrish sold their period home in Fermoy which had a guide price of €720,000 in 2022. Mr Kelly became a household name in Ireland hosting several hit shows on RTÉ television including Brides of Franc, Franc’s DIY Brides and Yes to the Dress.