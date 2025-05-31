KNOW YOUR RIGHTS: Receiving an Additional Needs Payment

THE Additional Needs Payment (ANP) is a payment to help you with an expense that you cannot pay from your weekly income.

You may get an Additional Needs Payment, if you are working and on a low income, or getting a social welfare payment.

When you apply for the payment, your income and circumstances will be assessed to find out if you qualify.

You can make a paper application or apply on-line.

You can get a form from your local Citizens Information Centre.

What can I get the Additional Needs Payment for?

You can get the Additional Needs Payment to help you with an expense that you cannot pay from your weekly income. For example:

• An increase in your fuel or electricity costs

• Essential repairs to property, replacing household appliances and furniture

• Funeral costs

• Deposits for private rented accommodation

• Bedding and cooking utensils, if you are setting up home for the first time

• Food, clothing and shelter after an emergency event such as a fire or flood

• Recurring travel costs to hospital for appointments, or for visiting a relative in hospital or prison

• Prams, buggies, cots, or essential child safety equipment

This is not a complete list, other expenses can be covered too.

How does one qualify for an

Additional Needs Payment?

To qualify for an Additional Needs Payment, you must live in Ireland and have an income below the ‘weekly household income’ limit for your household size e.g. €504 for a single person, €604 for a couple with no children. The amount increases for families e.g. €806 for a family with two children, €907 if there are three children and €998 if there are four children and so on.

When you apply for an Additional Needs Payment your application will be assessed by a Community Welfare Officer (CWO). The CWO will take into account your weekly household income, your savings and investments, your household expenses and the type of assistance you need. They will look at your circumstances and decide if you qualify for the payment.

In some cases, the CWO can provide a payment if your income is above the weekly household income limit, but it will depend on your circumstances.

How much is an Additional Needs Payment?

There is no set rate for an Additional Needs Payment. The amount you get will depend on your circumstances and what you need help with.

How can I apply for the Additional Needs Payment?

You can apply online through the MyWelfare.ie site. To apply online, you will need a MyGovID account. Alternatively, you can complete a paper application form. You can post your application for an Additional Needs Payment or make an appointment with your local CWO, if you prefer.

If you post your application, the CWO may issue a payment or arrange an appointment to meet with you.

Where can I get an ANP application form?

You can download and fill-in the application form for an Additional Needs Payment (SWA1) and send it to your local Community Welfare Service. If you are applying for help with funeral costs you will need to fill in SWA1 and SWA5 for help with funeral costs. You can get a form from your local Citizens Information Centre and they will help you to complete it, if you need assistance.

You can also get application forms at your local Community Welfare Service and fill it in there.

What supporting documentation will I need to provide?

You will need some of the following to apply:

• PPS number for you and people in your family that are dependent on you, such as your partner or children

• Proof of your identity such as Public Services Card, Driving Licence or Passport

• Proof of address such as a household bill

• Proof of residency such as an Irish Residence Permit (IRP) or EU/EEA passport or national ID card

• Proof of income and financial situation such as payslips and bank statements

For general information about the Community Welfare Service and application forms phone: 0818 60 70 80