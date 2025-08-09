SOCCER ROUND-UP: Dunmanway Town lead the way in U14 Schoolboys Premier

TWO U14 Schoolboys Premier fixtures produced 12 goals and thrilling draws last week.

Dunmanway Town’s pursuit of the U14 Schoolboys Premier League title saw the leaders held by Lyre Rovers in Lyre. The visitor’s Ryan Crowley Healy opened the scoring after seven minutes. Rovers were level by the quarter hour after Isaac McInerney found the net. Town upped the tempo however and led 3-1 at the break thanks to Hugh McCarthy and Eoghan Foley goals. Admirably, Lyre fought back in the second period with Dara Ryan and Michael Ryan efforts securing a 3-3 draw.

The same final score was achieved at Canon Crowley Park where Drinagh Rangers and Bay Rovers shared six goals and the points following a cracking encounter.

Kingsley Crosby Osagie and Rocco O’Reilly Bermueller (2, one penalty) were on target for Rangers. Fionn Wiseman, Sam Mullany and Killian O’Sullivan provided Bay’s goals.

Dunmanway remain top of the U14 Schoolboys Premier standings, five clear of Bay Rovers and Lyre Rovers.

Sullane are up to second in the U14 Schoolboys Championship courtesy of a 3-1 victory at Togher Celtic. Evan Bosma fired Celtic in front but Hennadi Lisovyi, Cathal Dineen and Ronan Twomey efforts cemented the Ballyvourney club’s third league win in as many games.

***

U15 Schoolboys Premier League Group A leaders Clonakilty AFC were held to a 2-2 draw by Ardfield following an entertaining local derby in Ballyvackey. Ben O’Regan and Ben Harrington scored for the hosts in a game Michael O’Shea and Daniel Morse netted for Ardfield.

Also, last weekend, Clonakilty AFC enjoyed another positive result, this time in the U16 Schoolboys Premier League Group B. The Ballyvackey club proved too strong for Sullane, running out 5-0 winners to earn their first three points of the campaign. Alex O’Regan scored a hat-trick with Cillian Harte also Ben Harrington netting.

***

Dunmanway Town and Clonakilty AFC remain deadlocked at the summit of the U13 Schoolgirls Premier League standings.

The latter were handed a walkover from Castlelack while Dunmanway defeated Beara United 3-0 in Castletownbere. Lucy McCarthy, Rachel O’Leary and Nicola Hurley found the net to keep Town firmly in the title hunt. Naya Ejim (2) and Emma Deasy strikes secured Clonakilty’s 3-0 win away to Bay Rovers in the U12 Schoolgirls Premier League.

The Ballyvackey club followed that up with a 1-1 draw at home to Lyre Rovers last Monday. Leah O’Brien scored for Clonakilty and Leah Deasy for Rovers.

In the same division, Drinagh Rangers and Bay Rovers drew 3-3 in Canon Crowley Park. Rangers’ Matilda Kaiser netted a hat-trick in a game Lily Rose O’Donovan (2) and Ellie McCarthy netted Bay’s goals.

Drinagh Rangers maintained their unblemished U16 Schoolgirls Premier League record with a convincing victory over Clonakilty AFC last Monday.

Nell Kinsella (4), Sarah Buttimer (2), Muireann Campbell and Mia Hearty scored for Drinagh with Clodagh O’Regan replying for Clon.